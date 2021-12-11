The Enrichment Academy offers Arrachme Uddin painting courses

Arrachme Uddin, of the Village of Bonita, teaches residents the basics on several art mediums, including oils and acrylics, the latter of which she is demonstrating during a recent Enrichment Academy class, at Lake Miona Recreation Center. She stresses that creativity is at the heart of her classes she leads in The Enrichment Academy.

 Daily Sun file photo

From oil to acrylics, The Enrichment Academy has renowned artists to teach techniques for an artistic hobby. Arrachme Uddin shares her vast knowledge of art with participants with multiple courses in January. The first — “Acrylic Painting - Reflection in Evening Seascape” — will be held at noon Jan 11, at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex. The class focuses on painting ocean waves at sunset with acrylic paints. Uddin, a resident of the Village of Bonita, has been featured in art galleries from New York City to South Korea.

