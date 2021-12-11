The Enrichment Academy offers Arrachme Uddin painting courses

From oil to acrylics, The Enrichment Academy has renowned artists to teach techniques for an artistic hobby. Arrachme Uddin shares her vast knowledge of art with participants with multiple courses in January. The first — “Acrylic Painting - Reflection in Evening Seascape” — will be held at noon Jan 11, at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex. The class focuses on painting ocean waves at sunset with acrylic paints. Uddin, a resident of the Village of Bonita, has been featured in art galleries from New York City to South Korea.
