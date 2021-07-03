The Enrichment Academy offers a magnitude of opportunities to get on the squares and dance the night away

Carolyn Hosman, right, of the Village of Springdale, leads the Enrichment Academy course “Ballet: Continuing” on February 26 at the Saddlebrook Recreation Center.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

The Enrichment Academy always has a diverse and wide variety of courses available for eager Villagers.

In the case of dancing, there are plenty of experienced instructors ready and capable to give you the dance moves on any night in the square.

Jan Brown and her husband, Steve, teach multiple dance classes through The Enrichment Academy, with East Coast Swing available at the intermediate level from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5.

Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.