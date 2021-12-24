The Dynamic Dog Club of The Villages brings holiday spirit to all

The Dynamic Dog Club of The Villages works tirelessly throughout the year to put smiles on people's faces, both young and old. Every year, hundreds of visits are performed by therapy dogs to lift the spirits of those at assisted living facilities, hospices and schools. While many facilities have remaining COVID-19 restrictions, club members and their dogs are ready for the holidays and a New Year.
Brinkley, a Havenese, will have many gifts to open with his owner Susan Wiehn, of the Village of Osceola Hills, this Christmas. Brinkley, as a ready dog, is heavily involved with teaching young children how to read. Soon he and Susan will return to school. Weihn, a former teacher and librarian, finds great joy in watching students learn with the help of Brinkley. "He is well liked in the neighborhood," she said. "He has many pet and human friends. And he is just happy, smart, and adorable."
