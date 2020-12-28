The dos and don’ts of Christmas tree disposal

When the calendar reads Dec. 26, people start thinking about taking down their holiday decorations. For those who decorated with real Christmas trees, taking down the tree also means disposing of it before it dries out and becomes a fire hazard. There are a number of ways that people can unload their live trees after Christmas ends, including during their weekly yard waste pickup. Whether you plan to take the decorations down right away or keep the halls decked through New Year’s, follow these do’s and don’ts for successful disposal of a real Christmas tree.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.