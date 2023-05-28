The curious case of St. Johns River’s missing seagrass

Seagrass is an underappreciated player when it comes to stabilizing Florida waterways. Known also as submerged aquatic vegetation, or SAV, it provides habitats for fish, crabs and other denizens of the deep waters of the St. Johns River, as well as food for manatees and others. Its role as a carbon sink keeps the oxygen-dependent wildlife well-supplied, and its structure helps keep river sediments in place. With such an important role to play, its absence was felt greatly by scientists, who found that after Hurricane Irma in 2017, much of the seagrass populations had disappeared.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.