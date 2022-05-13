The Community Veterans Resource Group hosts meeting to keep local veterans informed

The Community Veterans Resource Group hosted its second informational meeting Monday at American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake.
The group brought together several veterans entities to give presentations about available benefits, ongoing projects and work being done in Congress.
“Our whole purpose is to work together to find ways to better the situations for veterans and their families,” said Conrad Fischer, CVRG coordinator. “People are going to get something out of this, whether they’re young or just coming out of the service and in need of medical help.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.