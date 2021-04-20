The Col. Phillip C. Delong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 will host its annual fundraiser for college scholarships

For most of us, golf is challenging enough, with its sand traps, water hazards and the occasional tree or gust of wind.
But for years, the Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps League Detachment 1267 in The Villages has added an extra degree of difficulty: darkness.
Over two nights next week, Detachment 1267 will sponsor its annual Couples Night Golf Tournament.
The event features six-member teams — each with three men and three women — playing in the dark. Only the ball, the hole and the flagstick are illuminated, said Fred Geier, a retired Marine Corps colonel who is the tournament organizer.
