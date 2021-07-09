The Chapel of Christian Faith has been a Villages institution for decades

When Georgetta Rosenquist moved to The Villages in 1986, she already knew what church she wanted to join.
“The Chapel of Christian Faith was the only church in town back then,” the Village of Silver Lake resident said with a laugh. “I first stepped foot in the sanctuary on the first Sunday I was a Villages resident.”
The Chapel of Christian Faith has unofficially been called “the church for Villagers, by Villagers” given its location next to Paradise Regional Recreation Complex. But it also has a sense of community that some of its congregants say makes the Chapel unique among local houses of worship.
“The whole congregation tries to help out in some way when asked,” Rosenquist said. “The Chapel’s staff never has to worry about not being able to find assistance.”
