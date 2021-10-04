The Australian Bee Gees a show fit for diehard fans

With flashes of multicolored lights and songs like "You Should Be Dancing," The Australian Bee Gees Show felt a bit like stepping into Saturday Night Fever. But the tribute band covered decades of Bee Gees songs on Friday at Savannah Center, making it a show fit for diehard fans.
The performance marked the first Villages appearance for the band, which had come straight from the Las Vegas Strip.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.