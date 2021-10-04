The Australian Bee Gees a show fit for diehard fans

Matthew Baldoni, of the group Australian Bee Gees, performs a song made famous by The Bee Gees during a show at Savannah Center on Friday.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

With flashes of multicolored lights and songs like "You Should Be Dancing," The Australian Bee Gees Show felt a bit like stepping into Saturday Night Fever. But the tribute band covered decades of Bee Gees songs on Friday at Savannah Center, making it a show fit for diehard fans.

The performance marked the first Villages appearance for the band, which had come straight from the Las Vegas Strip.

