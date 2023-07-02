The American Veterans Center and Gary Sinise Foundation visited The Villages

Last week, 14 local veterans had their military history and stories preserved. On June 26 and 27, the American Veterans Center and Gary Sinise Foundation came to Eisenhower Recreation to interview veterans about their time in the military. Their experiences spanned across multiple generations and war periods. “One of the things that we want to do at the foundation is to highlight for the younger generations the sacrifices that the men and women of the armed forces have made for us,” said Tom Gibbs, education manager at the Gary Sinise Foundation. “We want to make sure that that history is not forgotten and that these folks are appreciated.”
