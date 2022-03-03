The Acknowledging Acts of Kindness Club celebrates its growth

Lindsay Collier gets excited each time he hands out a kindness card.
Doing so, while explaining what the Acknowledging Acts of Kindness Club does, can bring a new member into the group.
On Feb. 10, the club celebrated its third year with a meeting at Bacall Recreation Center, where new members brought the club to around 180.
Collier estimates the group has given out around 10,000 cards in its three years.
