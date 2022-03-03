The Acknowledging Acts of Kindness Club celebrates its growth

Acknowledging Acts of Kindness started three years ago with a handful of members and with the addition of new members during its three year celebration, the club now has around 180 members.

 Submitted photo

Lindsay Collier gets excited each time he hands out a kindness card.

Doing so, while explaining what the Acknowledging Acts of Kindness Club does, can bring a new member into the group.

On Feb. 10, the club celebrated its third year with a meeting at Bacall Recreation Center, where new members brought the club to around 180. 

Collier estimates the group has given out around 10,000 cards in its three years.

