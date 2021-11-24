Thanksgiving dinners bring together families, communities at area churches

A number of area houses of worship provide or host Thanksgiving dinner for the community. One church in Belleview goes a step further, making sure children don’t feel like they’re stuck at the kids table. For the third straight year, Sacred Fire Church hosted a Kids Thanksgiving Dinner for children who are part of its Kids Church outreach. Congregants served this year’s dinner Tuesday night at Sacred Fire. For church co-founder Shannon Marshall, the meal is a labor of love and one of the highlights of the Sacred Fire calendar.
