Thanking those behind the scenes

In a sense, the job of golf course superintendent falls into a similar category as that of a baseball umpire or basketball referee. When everything’s clicking, they hardly draw a thought. That’s not always easy to accomplish, though, when Mother Nature ultimately sets the agenda. “She’s going to do whatever she wants,” Derek Vaughn said with a laugh. “You just react.” Wet months. Dry months. Searing heat. Early winter. Tropical storms. Vaughn, who oversees the Bonifay and Evans Prairie championship courses, has dealt with all that and in between across nearly three decades nurturing grass — as well as the crews that mow and water said grass.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.