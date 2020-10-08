Tesla owners launch new group to bond with other EV enthusiasts

While Mary Hermann shops, her husband no longer grumbles about the amount of time he waits for her in the car.
A self-described fan of all gadgets, Ed Hermann is completely content to hang out in the 2019 Tesla Model 3 the Village of Gilchrist couple bought 10 months ago.
He enjoys playing games or watching Netflix in the car and was interested in connecting with other excited Tesla owners.
Lucky for the Ed, Village of La Belle resident Angelia Link and a few other Tesla enthusiasts have launched The Villages Tesla Club. It is one of more than 20 other car clubs in the community.
The Tesla group became an official Villages club earlier in the year, but members held the first meeting this month. Now, they’re looking to bring in more members.
