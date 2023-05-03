Tesla owners hold court at car show

The No. 1 question Tesla owners heard at Brownwood Paddock Square last Friday was, “What is the range on the cars?”
The Villages Tesla Club filled two sides of the square with electric cars for residents to check out. With the battery at the bottom of the Teslas, many owners had the trunk, frunk and doors open for onlookers.
The club has more than 150 members and counting.
Read this story and many others Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.