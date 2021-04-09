Tent rallies and revivals come to area churches

For hundreds of years, tent revivals and rallies have brought Christian worshippers together for music, prayer and evangelism. And that spirit continues in and around The Villages, as two area churches are planning tent events Sunday.
Fairway Christian Church hosts a “God and Country Rally” under the tents at 12:30 p.m. Sunday outside the church, at 251 Avenida Los Angelos near the intersection of County Road 466 and Morse Boulevard. All regular worship services that weekend at the church have been canceled due to the rally.
For Fairway Christian preaching minister Butch Gastfield, the rally is an opportunity for the church and its congregation to come together again more than a year after COVID-19 made life at the church quite different.
“We didn’t hold indoor worship from March until August, and since our reopening, attendance has been slowly trickling up, but remains below pre-COVID levels,” he said. “The rally is a chance for Fairway Christian to reunite and reignite the congregation, as well as reintroduce Fairway Christian to The Villages community.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.