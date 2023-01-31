Tennell carries VHS basketball fortunes

From Day 1 since joining The Villages High School girls’ basketball team, Zoe Tennell has expected to shoulder the scoring load.
“It doesn’t even feel like it (now),” the Buffalo’s all-time leading scorer said. “I just go to play.”
It certainly won’t be any different as VHS makes its way through the Class 4A District 6 tournament this week. With the Buffalo’s second- and third-leading scorers now sidelined for the season, VHS figures to go only as far as Tennell takes them.
