TENAJ Institute holds fashion show for scholarships

Tyler McNeil, left, a student at TENAJ Salon Institute, stands with model and student Lyric Sanders after McNeil won first place for styling Sanders in the Salon Jaylee Scholarship Fashion Show on Thursday at TENAJ Salon Institute in The Villages.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

A bit of Hollywood fashion came to The Villages in the creative hearts of the students at the TENAJ Salon Institute.

The TENAJ Salon Institute hosted the Salon Jaylee Scholarship Fashion Show on Thursday. 

Out of the 14 participants, three won the competition

In third place, with a $250 scholarship, was Anna Williams and in second place, for a $500 scholarship, was Kylie Suhweil.

