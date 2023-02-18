Temple Shalom of Central Florida to host film screening

Artist and filmmaker Marc Bennett knows a thing or two about The Villages.
“I have two cousins who call The Villages home,” he said. “I enjoy visiting here and sharing my work with the community.”
Bennett is at Temple Shalom of Central Florida this weekend as part of the Oxford synagogue’s Artist in Residence program.
Bennett will screen his animated short film, “The Tattooed Torah,” at 7 p.m. tonight at Temple Shalom.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.