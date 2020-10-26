Temple Shalom a U.S. top seller of mah-jongg cards

Mah-jongg is one of the most popular games in and around The Villages, with over
75 active social clubs and countless games played at homes and online.
And while the rummy-like game requires players to use tiles, the U.S. version of mah-jongg also includes cards. The National Mah-Jongg League, which produces the cards, changes the game’s rules and hands every year, so getting an updated card at the start of the year is a must-have for Villagers.
And one of the country’s top sellers of mah-jongg cards happens to be located just outside The Villages.
For the last three years, the National Mah-Jongg League has recognized Temple Shalom of Central Florida as one of America’s top card sellers. And as the 2021 card season gets under way, the Oxford synagogue is determined to be on top of the sales chart again, even though the COVID-19 crisis is changing the way sales are made.
