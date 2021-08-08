Tech support next door

When Ronnie Hamilton got her first iPad, she was so inexperienced she didn’t know how to turn it on.
That was several years ago. Now, she uses her iPad daily.
To learn more about her new device, the Village of Calumet Grove resident turned to the community. Villagers have developed a supportive network to help themselves and their neighbors find out more about new technology.
Anyone who finds themselves puzzled by a device can drop in to multiple clubs or take classes at the Enrichment Academy. The peer-to-peer support helps people meet friends and get advice in a community where everyone, at one point, was a newcomer.
