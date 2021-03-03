Teamwork powers Wildcats to Final 4

The Wildwood Middle High School boys basketball team is playing its best ball of the season at the right time. Heading into tonight’s Class 1A state semifinal game, the Wildcats (20-7) are reaching their peak. They’re averaging six more points per game since the start of the postseason than they did in the regular season while holding opponents to a paltry 46.8 points, a full 16 points fewer than what they allowed in November, December and January. Part of that can be chalked up to a drop in the quality of competition — Wildwood only played one 1A opponent during the regular season while boasting the state classification’s best strength of schedule. The playoff wins have all been against 1A competition.
