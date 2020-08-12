Team Koller rolls past Sammy Joe’s for CFL title

The teams meeting for the Central Florida League softball championship were the two best all season. Team Koller had edged Sammy Joe’s for the regular-season title by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker and the teams had looked equal all summer.
But not Tuesday morning.
Koller outplayed Sammy Joe’s from the very beginning in a 15-5 win at Everglades Softball Complex, claiming the title for the summer season and validating its narrow regular-season win.
“This was one of our better games for the whole season and it was a good time for it,” said right-center fielder Howard Charney.
Koller started with strong defense, thwarting Sammy Joe’s first three batters.
“The beginning of their lineup is very powerful,” said Koller manager Rocky Spottswood. “If you can stop the beginning of the lineup like that and then get into the back part of the lineup, that’s what you’re trying to do.”
