Teaching ways to eat better, live better

The Villages Health Learning Center is giving people the tools they need when it comes to nutrition.
It offers one-on-one nutrition counseling sessions with a registered dietitian for a personalized approached.
“Having a balanced eating pattern is extremely important,” said Kristen Hubbard, registered dietitian and population health supervisor for the Villages Health. “People with good nutritional habits live longer and with fewer chronic diseases. The Villages is an active aging community. People want to enjoy their retirement while maintaining their health. Nutrition plays a big role in that.”
Hubbard said the sessions help people address their individual concerns or questions.
“Meeting with patients where they are is our philosophy,” Hubbard said. “For some, that means making minor changes and others may want to dive a bit deeper.”
