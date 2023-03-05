Tax Collector's Office honored as Purple Heart entity

Ret. Sgt. Larry Fullington became the first person to park in the Purple Heart-designated space Feb. 22 at the Office of the Lake County Tax Collector in Tavares.
Last week, the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 795 Lady Lake hosted a ceremony, making the Office of the Lake County Tax Collector a Purple Heart entity, and the office unveiled a Purple Heart recipient reserved parking spot to mark the occasion.
“This is something very near and dear to my heart,” said Reggie Nealy, commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 795 Lady Lake. “It is an absolute honor for us to receive this (spot) from (Lake County Tax Collector David) Jordan and his office, and we want to thank you.”
