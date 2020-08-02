Tall Trees veteran combines faith and public service

Bob Pokost is helping continue a tradition of service going back more than 120 years.
Pokost, who lives in the Village of Tall Trees, is commander of Jewish War Veterans Post 352 in The Villages. JWV, one of the oldest veterans’ organizations, was founded in 1896 in New York by a group of Jewish veterans who wanted to disprove claims that Jews had not helped defend the Union during the Civil War.
“Jews have fought in every major conflict in U.S. history,” Pokost pointed out.
JWV has worked since then to help Jewish veterans get benefits and help as needed. The group also watches out for Jewish members of the armed forces in terms of fighting prejudice and religious bias, but also by coordinating the delivery of kosher food items to Jewish troops serving overseas
