Talent agency to hold open auditions at The Sharon

Seniors are in demand in the entertainment industry, as seen last week when Martha Stewart was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue.
Now local seniors have a chance to audition and learn more about the possibilities at an upcoming event hosted by Bailey’s Entertainment Group.
“Seniors are a huge demographic that is needed in the industry,” said Doug Bailey, founder and owner of the talent agency. “Advertising companies are looking for relatable people, and the senior community is a huge demographic of relatable people. They want a real grandma or grandpa, or real families that have a real energy or connection to each other."
The talent agency is hosting a free Talent Audition and Entertainment Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 2 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. The event is open to seniors, families and couples in the area.
