Taking tap to strengthen your mind while having fun

Making noise is a universal love for nearly every child and to Darlene Meyer it seems that nearly every kid goes through a tap phase.
Not because so many children dream of becoming professional tap dancers, but because it’s a rare kid who can resist making noise with every step, Meyer said.
To keep that childlike level of emotions alive, Meyer teaches a tap class once a week at Fenney Regional Recreation Complex.
Meyer teaches an intermediate level Broadway-style class, with choreography set to songs from musicals.
