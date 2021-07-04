Taking Pilates has proven to be beneficial for Carolyn Goldstein

Carolyn Goldstein said she was instantly hooked the first time tried Pilates.
“My body just responded,” the Village of Pine Ridge resident said. “It was just the perfect workout for me, and everything just kind of came together.”
Goldstein enjoys being active. She did ballet for about 20 years but stopped as she got older.
Pilates has served as an alternative for her. She has been doing it for about 20 years, and before moving to The Villages she became a certified instructor so she could teach classes in The Villages.
