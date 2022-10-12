Tai Chi on the Square attracts dozens

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square brought together more than 100 people who were interested in the gentle and controlled movements of tai chi.
The martial art session, instructed by Sandy Laing, was this month’s outdoor square event, which is presented by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. Participants were able to learn a few basics of the Sun style, which is known for its smooth movement and is associated with easing arthritis.
“I hope everyone learned about the gentle, mindful movement of tai chi and were able to connect with an instructor to continue learning,” said Laing, of the Village of Rio Ranchero.
Laing introduced the movements by describing everyday hand and body movements such as holding a baby or opening drapes.
As the session went on, she challenged the participants to follow the movements as she called out the traditional names.
