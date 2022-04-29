Tai Chi clubs around The Villages ready for 4/30 event on squares

To celebrate World Tai Chi Day, Villages instructors will lead demonstrations of the martial art at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square on Saturday.
The outdoor event is open to anyone who wants to practice tai chi movements or just watch and learn more.
World Tai Chi Day is celebrated in nearly 80 countries on the last Saturday of April each year.
“The slogan is ‘One World, One Breath,’” instructor Roy Hardin said. “The idea is to promote a calmer and more peaceful world. Who doesn’t want that?”
