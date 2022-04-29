Tai Chi clubs around The Villages ready for 4/30 event on squares

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 83F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.