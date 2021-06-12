Taekwondo student embraces challenges

Sid Baumann’s past decade has seen him overcome many challenges.
Over the past 10 years, Baumann, 84, has had spinal fusion surgery to correct spinal stenosis, had a pacemaker implanted and also went through a year of being completely deaf before receiving a cochlear implant.
One thing that hasn’t changed for Baumann, however, has been his dedication to taekwondo.
“I’m working on my third-degree black belt,” said Baumann, of the Village Santo Domingo. “It’s just the challenge of accomplishing more.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.