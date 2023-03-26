Taekwondo member makes master level

The Villages Taekwondo hosted an extravaganza with two other taekwondo schools from Tampa and Sunrise March 18 at Savannah Center.
One of the many of the highlights of a day filled with form exhibitions and board breakings included when seven black belt students from The Villages Taekwondo tested for new belts — Elizabeth Huxford, Doug Franklin, John Gorsuch, Glenn Martin, Mike Saunders, Robin Warren and Jeff Warren.
“Every one of them did a great job,” said master of the school, Drew Loiacono, of the Village of Briar Meadow.
There was another member of The Villages Taekwondo who stood out. Ed Highland, of the Village of St. Charles, tested and was promoted to a master level, his fifth dan black belt.
