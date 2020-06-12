Taekwondo club continues training outside

“Perspiring in the park” seems to be the new motto for Taekwondo club.
The club, which used to meet at 8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, has been meeting at 8:15 a.m. those same three days a week but at Lake Miona Park to fit its socially distanced exercise regime into members’ mornings.
The group is sure to create enough space between members for safety, said Ed Highland, who ran the club’s Wednesday practice. The new outdoor gatherings have been going well, Highland said.
“We go under the shade of the trees and work out for about an hour,” he said. “We had 24 people here today — this time of the year, that’s pretty good because we usually lose our seasonal members.”
