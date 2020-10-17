Table tennis enthusiasts compete around The Villages

Walk into many Villages recreation centers, and you’re likely to find members of The Villages Table Tennis Club enjoying their sport. Though the group has once-a-week meetings, its players compete seven days a week throughout the community, said club President John Borjeson. And the competition is gaining steam. “The full compliment of tables is not up at some recreation centers, so it will take awhile to get all the way back,” Borjeson said. The club currently has 200 members and remains open to all interested in playing, regardless of skill level. “We have a mix — people who have never played all the way to people who have taken medals at the National Senior Games,” Borjeson said. One of the club’s current highlights is a challenge ladder tournament, featuring one match at time with two players who agree on a time and place for the match. Schedules are posted the club’s website, thevillagesttc.weebly.com.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.