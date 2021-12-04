Synergy completes Div. 3 championship double

As soon as the final out entered the first baseman’s glove, the celebration ensued. Synergy came together at the middle of the field Friday at Soaring Eagle Softball Complex to celebrate their 11-7 victory over All About That Base in The Villages Recreation Softball Ladies Division 3 Postseason Tournament championship game. “It feels over the top,” said Synergy manager Maryanne Arcadi, of the Village of Hadley. The biggest moment of the game came in the bottom of the third inning. With runners on the corners and one out, Mert Pickenstein came to bat in a big spot. Down 6-5, Pickenstein had a chance to tie the game — instead, she gave her team the lead.
