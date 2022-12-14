Synagogues, Jewish groups plan to celebrate Hanukkah

The Jewish festival of Hanukkah begins Sunday and lasts for eight nights. And in and around The Villages, area synagogues and groups are marking the days with worship, celebrations and more.
For the first time, Temple Shalom of Central Florida will hold two Hanukkah menorah lightings in The Villages. The first one is scheduled for Sunday at Brownwood Paddock Square, followed by an event Dec. 22 at Spanish Springs Town Square. Both events run from 2 to 4 p.m.
“We want people from all over The Villages ... to experience a community Hanukkah lighting,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing director for Temple Shalom. “Everyone is invited to attend.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.