Today

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.