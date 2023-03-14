Swing dancing class refines students' skills

The best kind of exercise is one you have fun doing, said Susan Reynolds, of the Village of Tamarind Grove.
For her and others who frequent the floors of recreation centers and town squares, swing dancing has become that exercise — and the science is on her side.
A 2003 study in the New England Journal of Medicine, titled “Leisure Activities and the Risk of Dementia in the Elderly,” found that participants who took part in some form of dancing were at a lower risk of dementia than those who participated in cycling, golf, swimming or tennis.
“Moving to the music stimulates your brain,” Reynolds said. “It’s a joyous thing. You can’t just sit and listen.”
