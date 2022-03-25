Swing band to give benefit concert

Residents who enjoy the sounds of big band music can see a live performance next week and make a contribution to Ukraine relief efforts at the same time.
The Villages Swing Band, under the direction of Lew Buckley, will perform starting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Savannah Center. Tickets for Villages residents are $15 and are available at the door or from any band member.
“Any time you can use your talents and your passion to help other people, that’s awesome,” said Luther Appel, who plays trumpet in the group.
The band started rehearsing at the beginning of March, and the songs quickly took shape.
