Swimming fanatic creates pool float to protect from sun

As a young woman who was born and raised in South Florida, Karen Walz prepared for beach trips and days poolside the same way every time.
She and her friends would would slather themselves in iodine and baby oil to help tan, which she compares to butter basting a Christmas goose before sliding it in the oven.
"We would compete to see who could get the best tan, the biggest sunburn,” she said. "Even who could peel the biggest piece of skin after the burn heals.”
Fast forward 50 years, and Walz discovered the consequences of her bad habits.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.