Swimming events begin at Senior Games

Two unmistakable sounds permeated the air over and over Wednesday at Laurel Manor Recreation’s sports pool.
One was the sound of the starting horn, followed immediately by the splash of swimmers diving in off the block as the swimming competition got underway at The Villages Senior Games.
Dozens of swimmers flooded to the pool to participate in 17 events, providing a wide range of outcomes from personal bests to Senior Games records to photo finishes to tests of stamina.
Read this story and many others Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.