Swimmers compete in virtual championship

There were no crowds, no megaphones, no throngs of swimmers packed together, but the Mulberry Grove sports pool still had the buzz of competition last Friday morning.
“This has all the nerves,” said Merry Evans.
During five days spread over the past week and a half, 18 members of the Villages Aquatic Swim Team entered times for the Toyota U.S. Masters Swimming Virtual National Championships.
The competition, adapted for clubs to participate remotely, rather than gathering all of the swimmers in one venue, began Aug. 12 and ends Monday. Swimmers submitted times online, where they will be entered against other participants in their events.
For VAST, it was the first opportunity to compete in months.
