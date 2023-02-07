Swim The Villages Challenge a splashing success

Nearly 50,000 miles.
That’s how far 108 residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown swam for the inaugural Swim The Villages Challenge.
“We were hoping to get 50 people to sign up, and we ended up with over 100,” said Dale Charrette, president of the Villages Aquatic Swim Team which organized the event. “The expectations for the first time were reasonable, and then it exploded.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.