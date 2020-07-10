Sweet and sassy dancers continue to practice line dancing routines

Sweet and Sassy dance group members, from left, Dotie Vincuilla, of the Village of Sunset Pointe; Sandy Bowman, of the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores; Joan Chartrand, of the Village of Poinciana; Lynn Yetman, of the Village De La Vista; and Susan Stauffer, of the Village of Hadley, dance part of a routine as they practice outside of the Allamanda Recreation Center.