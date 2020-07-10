Sweet and sassy dancers continue to practice line dancing routines

On Tuesday evening, five women dressed in black T-shirts bedazzled with the word “dance” and black shoes to match put on a performance outside Allamanda Recreation Center.
The women, all members of the Sweet and Sassy line dance team — a performance group that has performed at events on the squares, for resident lifestyle clubs, and pro-bono at places like nursing homes — have continued to practice their line dance routines each week by the recreation center pavilion.
Sweet and Sassy member Joan Chartrand said that while team meetings are at a standstill, she needed to see people again. The Village of Poinciana resident reached out to the group of 18 members to see if any would be interested in practicing in a smaller group. Since then, a handful of members have been meeting once a week at the recreation center.
“I look forward to it,” Chartrand said. “It’s not much that gets you from one week to another, so for me it’s very important.”
