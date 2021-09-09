Sutarno dials it back to win Super Seniors Title

Adi Sutarno was so convinced someone would beat his 3-under-par 69 at the Super Seniors Open, he departed Hacienda Hills Country Club before the score even went up on the board.
So imagine his surprise a few hours later when he got a phone call informing him he was the champion.
“Are you kidding me?” the Village of Bonita resident exclaimed Wednesday. “I thought somebody else would shoot better.”
Far from it. Not only was Sutarno’s 69 the day’s lowest, it was fully three shots better than the best anyone else could muster on a morning marked by perplexing rough and tough pin positions.
