Survey finds some mosquito species fly under the radar

The Coquillettidia perturbans mosquito, also known as a cattail mosquito, is the primary vector of Eastern equine encephalitis. Despite being a priority species for many mosquito control departments in Florida, including in Sumter County, the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences considers it understudied.

 Submitted photo

Body: By Michael Salerno, Daily Sun Senior Writer

People can feel the uncomfortable bite of a mosquito when it happens.

But they’d likely have a harder time picking out the kind of mosquito that bit them.

It’s a challenge for scientists who study mosquitoes, too.

Out of 17 unique mosquito species that mosquito control workers target, some are considered understudied compared to well-known disease hosts like Aedes aegypti, also known as the yellow fever mosquito, according to a new survey from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.