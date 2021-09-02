Survey finds some mosquito species fly under the radar

Body: By Michael Salerno, Daily Sun Senior Writer
People can feel the uncomfortable bite of a mosquito when it happens.
But they’d likely have a harder time picking out the kind of mosquito that bit them.
It’s a challenge for scientists who study mosquitoes, too.
Out of 17 unique mosquito species that mosquito control workers target, some are considered understudied compared to well-known disease hosts like Aedes aegypti, also known as the yellow fever mosquito, according to a new survey from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
