Surgeon retires to pursue passion for polo

After five years of splitting time between 60-plus-hour weeks as a Tampa-area neurosurgeon and weekends playing polo in The Villages, Miguel Lis-Planells found himself at something of a crossroads.
The Colombia native could spend the next 10 years of his life continuing his medical pursuit, with polo on the side, or give full attention to his lifelong passion.
Lis-Planells retired from neurosurgery this summer.
“I knew in March it was time to play more polo, because I wasn’t getting any younger,” he said. “I have loved this sport since I was a kid, to the point I quit neurosurgery at a time in life where I could continue to operate for another 10 years — but I didn’t have 10 years left in polo.”
