Surf's up with new resident band, Woody and the Longboards

Woody and the Longboards may show up to a gig with a set list, but the band members know that it’s not set in stone.
The resident band — Woody Spencer on lead guitar and vocals; Bob Shea on rhythm guitar and vocals; Ron Cooper on bass and vocals; and Jim Fraser on drums and vocals — plays a mixture of tropical rock, classic rock and country music, including everything from Creedence Clearwater Revival to the Beach Boys, Luke Combs and the Beatles.
“I love the set lists (Spencer) comes up with,” said Shea, of the Village of Lynnhaven. “He’ll take a theme and send it out (to the other members).”
Cooper agrees saying the group wanted to be versatile.
“I play one chord, and they know (what song it is),” Cooper said “Even though it doesn’t follow the set list.”
Fraser said it’s loose and they add their own spin on the songs.
“When we do the Beatlemaniacs, we do it note-for-note,” said Fraser, of the Village of St. Johns. “Here, we do songs our own way. We add our own stuff. That’s fun.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.