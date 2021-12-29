Support groups meeting again, but treading cautiously

Rosemary DeRosa lights Linda Tarwacki’s candle in remembrance of her son, Andy Tarwacki, at the Dec. 12 Compassionate Friends candlelight service at St. Mark The Evangelist.

 Arianna Bennett, Daily Sun

Bob Janson feels a wave of excitement on Thursdays when he heads into Hope Lutheran Church.

The president of the My Time For Free Time respite care program knows he will spend the next three hours giving caregivers a break by spending time with their loved ones.

"It has not been the same for caregivers since the beginning of the pandemic," said Janson, of the Village of Hadley. "We are working with families where they need a few minutes to themselves — something they have not been allowed since the pandemic began."

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.